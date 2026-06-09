Heavy rain likely in 10 TN districts; heat, humidity to persist

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The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast heavy rainfall in 10 districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, while warning that several parts of the state are also likely to experience uncomfortable weather conditions due to above-normal temperatures and high humidity levels.

According to the weather department, an upper-air trough extending from coastal Karnataka to coastal Andhra Pradesh is currently prevailing at an altitude between 3.1 km and 4.5 km above mean sea level.

The atmospheric system is expected to enhance rainfall activity over parts of Tamil Nadu during the day.

The RMC has predicted heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph at isolated places in the hilly regions of Tirunelveli district, as well as in the districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Kanniyakumari, Dharmapuri, Salem and Erode. In addition, moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely at isolated locations in Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Chengalpattu districts.

Weather officials have advised residents in these areas to remain cautious during thunderstorm activity and avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure during periods of intense rainfall and lightning.

While rain-bearing conditions are expected in several districts, the weather department has also highlighted the persistence of hot and humid conditions across parts of the state. Maximum temperatures at a few locations are likely to remain up to 3 degrees Celsius above normal.

The combination of elevated temperatures and high moisture content in the atmosphere could lead to heat-related discomfort, particularly during the afternoon hours.

The forecast comes a day after several parts of Tamil Nadu recorded intense heat. On Monday, temperatures crossed 37.7 degrees Celsius at nine weather stations across the state.

Chennai’s Meenambakkam recorded the highest temperature at around 39.4 degrees Celsius, underscoring the continuing influence of summer heat despite the onset of rain-bearing weather systems.

Meteorologists noted that such conditions are typical during the seasonal transition period when localised thunderstorms occur alongside high daytime temperatures.

Authorities have advised the public to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and take necessary precautions during thunderstorms and strong winds.

The weather department continued to monitor evolving atmospheric conditions and has urged people to follow official forecasts and advisories for updates.