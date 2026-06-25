Heavy rain likely across TN from June 28 as southwest monsoon intensifies

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the next few days, with heavy showers expected in more than a dozen districts from June 28 as the Southwest Monsoon remains active over the region.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, changes in the strength of the westerly winds are expected to trigger moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in several parts of the state on Thursday.

The weather department said the Western Ghats districts and coastal Tamil Nadu are likely to receive moderate rain at isolated places, while strong winds may also accompany the showers.

The forecast indicates that southern Tamil Nadu, the Western Ghats region and parts of the northern interior districts are likely to continue receiving moderate rain with gusty winds over the next two days.

Meteorologists said the prevailing monsoon conditions are favourable for sustained rainfall activity across large parts of the state.

From Sunday, June 28, heavy rainfall is expected in several districts, including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai.

Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert as heavy rain could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and localised disruptions.

For Chennai, the IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies on Thursday, with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning likely during the evening and night in some parts of the city and its suburbs.

Similar weather conditions are expected to persist over the coming days. The weather department also said that maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to remain close to normal until Sunday, providing relief from the recent spell of humid conditions.

Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as squally weather with wind speeds of 40 to 50 kmph is expected to prevail over the Southwest Bay of Bengal during the period.

Ocean current alerts have also been issued for the Karaikal and Nagapattinam coastal areas, and authorities have urged fishing communities to strictly follow the advisories.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 A.M. on Thursday, Thammampatty in Salem district recorded the highest rainfall in the state with 4 cm, followed by Veppanthattai in Perambalur district, which received 3 cm of rain.