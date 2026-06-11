Heavy rain, gusty winds likely in 11 TN districts; wet spell to continue for a week

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu over the next two days, with the prevailing weather system expected to trigger widespread rain across the state and neighbouring Union Territories for at least a week.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), a low-pressure area extending from the central Bay of Bengal to coastal Karnataka remains active, passing through parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and interior Karnataka.

The system is expected to influence weather conditions across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, resulting in continued rainfall activity in several regions. The weather office said heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds is likely on Thursday and Friday in the hilly and adjoining areas of Tirunelveli and Coimbatore districts, as well as Kanyakumari, The Nilgiris, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Salem and Ranipet districts.

Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas, particularly those living near hill slopes and low-lying regions, to remain cautious as intermittent spells of intense rainfall and strong winds could affect normal life and transportation.

For the northern coastal districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, the IMD has predicted moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Thursday.

While widespread flooding is not anticipated, localised waterlogging in some urban pockets cannot be ruled out if intense showers occur within a short period.

The weather department has also issued a forecast for heavy rainfall on Friday in Dindigul, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Theni, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts. These areas are expected to receive substantial rainfall as moisture-laden winds continue to feed the weather system over southern India.

Meteorologists said the current pattern is consistent with the active southwest monsoon phase influencing peninsular India.

The interaction of the low-pressure area with favourable wind conditions is expected to sustain rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the coming days.

The IMD has advised fishermen, farmers and residents in rain-prone regions to monitor official weather updates and take necessary precautions. Disaster management and local administration officials are also keeping a close watch on the evolving weather situation as the State braces for another spell of widespread rain.