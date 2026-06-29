Heavy rain forecast for four TN districts as low-pressure weather system persists

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The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy rainfall in four districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday as a low-pressure circulation continues to influence weather conditions across the state.

According to the RMC, an atmospheric circulation persists at an altitude of about 1.5 km above mean sea level, extending from Karnataka to the Kanyakumari Sea.

Under its influence, one or two places in the hill areas of Coimbatore district, besides the Nilgiris, Dindigul and Theni districts, are likely to receive heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

The weather system is also expected to bring moderate rainfall to several other districts across Tamil Nadu. These include Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Vellore in the northern region, as well as Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Namakkal, Erode, Salem and Madurai districts.

Meteorologists said the prevailing atmospheric conditions remain favourable for widespread rain activity, with scattered showers expected in many parts of the state throughout the day.

The RMC has further predicted that heavy rainfall is likely to continue on Tuesday in the hill areas of Coimbatore district and the Nilgiris, while rain activity in other districts is expected to remain light to moderate.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy with moderate rainfall likely at a few places during the day. The city is forecast to record a maximum temperature of around 39 degrees Celsius and a minimum of about 28 degrees.

The weather department has advised residents, particularly those in hilly and low-lying areas, to remain vigilant as heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds could cause localised disruptions. Authorities have also urged motorists to exercise caution while driving during periods of intense rainfall due to the possibility of waterlogging and reduced visibility.

Officials said local administrations have been asked to closely monitor weather developments and remain prepared to respond to any rain-related emergencies. Disaster response teams are on alert in vulnerable areas, while people living near rivers, streams and landslide-prone hill slopes have been advised to follow official weather updates and safety advisories.