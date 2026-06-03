Heavy rain alert issued for 16 TN districts as downpour disrupts normal life

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for 16 districts of Tamil Nadu for Wednesday and Thursday, even as widespread showers battered several parts of the state, causing flooding, power disruptions, property damage and injuries.

According to the weather department, heavy rainfall is likely in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Theni, Tiruppur, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts over the next two days.

The IMD also said conditions remain favourable for the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala on Thursday.

The warning comes after heavy rain affected several districts across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. In Namakkal district, rainwater entered the premises of the government hospital near the old bus stand in Rasipuram, forcing patients and their relatives to wade through knee-deep water.

Waterlogging was also reported around the new bus stand market area, disrupting business activity.

In Tirupattur district, hailstorms were reported in Ambur, Alangkuppam and Periyankuppam. Strong winds accompanying the rain uprooted trees at several locations. A Poovarasu tree fell on a house near the Nagalamman Temple in Vinnamangalam, while a large banyan tree collapsed onto the Dandu Mariamman Temple.

Tiruvannamalai district witnessed more than three hours of heavy rain in Arani, Savur, Kunnathur and Kamakkur, resulting in power outages and disruption to normal life. In Melnagar village, a tamarind tree fell on a moving mini-bus, injuring more than ten passengers, including the driver.

Heavy showers were also recorded in Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Sivaganga and Dindigul districts. Several roads were inundated, while power supply was disrupted in parts of Madurai, including Mattuthavani, Periyar Bus Stand, Simmakkal, Melur, Thirumangalam and the airport area.

In the hill station of Kodaikanal, dense fog descended suddenly during the evening hours, accompanied by light rain. Visibility dropped sharply across several parts of the town and along major hill roads, creating near-nighttime conditions during the day.

For Chennai, the weather department has forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas of the city.