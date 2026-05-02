Heatwave intensifies across Tamil Nadu, heavy rains likely for next three days

Even as parts of Tamil Nadu brace for spells of heavy rain over the next three days, the State continues to reel under an intensifying heatwave, with temperatures soaring across multiple districts, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast that several regions in Tamil Nadu may receive significant rainfall in the coming days, offering some respite from the prevailing heat.

However, high temperatures and humidity levels are expected to persist, particularly in coastal and interior districts, leading to uncomfortable weather conditions.

On Friday, temperatures crossed 37.8 degree Celsius in at least 12 locations across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, underscoring the severity of the heat.

The highest temperature in the State was recorded in Vellore at 42.2 degree Celsius. Other major centres, including Tiruchirappalli, Chennai (Meenambakkam), and Madurai Airport, reported temperatures touching 40 degree Celsius.

Similarly, Madurai city, Tirupattur, and Dharmapuri recorded around 39.4 degree Celsius. Temperatures hovered near 38.9 degree Celsius in Erode, Karur, Paramathi, and Tiruttani, while Nagapattinam saw 38.3 degree Celsius. Palayamkottai and Puducherry also reported temperatures of around 37.8 degree Celsius.

The IMD has warned that the combination of high temperatures and elevated humidity could trigger heat stress and discomfort in several areas, especially during peak daytime hours.

Coastal regions like Chennai are expected to feel hotter due to moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal. In Chennai, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 40 degree Celsius on Sunday, with sultry conditions adding to the discomfort.

The weather office has advised residents to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, stay hydrated, and take necessary precautions against heat-related illnesses.

While the anticipated rainfall over the next three days may help bring down temperatures slightly in some regions, meteorologists caution that it may not be sufficient to offset the broader warming trend seen across the State as summer intensifies.