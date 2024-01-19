HC quashes case filed by AIADMK govt against journalists who wrote on pandemic issues

The Madras High Court has quashed a case filed against the founder and a journalist of SimpliCity, a Coimbatore based news online portal, for their news reports during the COVID-19 pandemic. Founder of the news portal Andrew Sam Raja Pandian and his wife Deepa, who is also a journalist, were booked by the then All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government for reporting about shortage of food for Postgraduates in the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital and shortages in the public distribution system during the COVID-19 pandemic. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, in his judgement dated October 11, 2023, went into each section of the case and observed that there were no offences made against the journalists, and ordered the case to be quashed.

Andrew was arrested by the police on April 24, 2020, and was later let out on bail. This was the first instance the Epidemic Diseases Act was invoked to arrest a journalist during the pandemic.

The duo were booked for their stories 'No timely and adequate food, allege UG and PG Student Doctors at CMCH Hostel', which was about how doctors pursuing their under graduation and postgraduation at the CMCH hostel were forced to protest for food amidst pandemic duty; and 'Looting at ration shops during lockdown, govt's grant of Rs.1000 swindled, lament public', which alleged that ration shop workers were looting provisions meant for the poor.