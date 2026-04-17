‘Have you ever stood for Tamil Nadu?’: Prakash Raj hits out at Vijay

Actor Prakash Raj, on Thursday, April 17, questioned how Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay can aspire to become the Chief Minister without ever standing for the people of Tamil Nadu.

“Have you even spoken politics at my level? In all these years, did you ever stand up for Tamil Nadu, or its people, their language or dignity?” Prakash Raj questioned his Ghilli co-star. The actor was speaking in Palani, while campaigning for CPI(M) candidate N Pandi, who is also the party’s State secretariat member.

Prakash Raj accused Vijay of exploiting the emotions of fans for political gains. “People have showered love on you because of your talent, not for your politics. And you are exploiting it,” he said.

He told the audience that if they liked an actor, they could whistle for him, but not hand over the state. “Politics is different, cinema is different. That love is different. This is different,” he added.

Questioning Vijay’s credentials, Prakash Raj said that if an actor aspires to become a Chief Minister, they should engage in politics at a grassroots level and stand up for people’s issues. Drawing a comparison with Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman, he said: “Seeman has at least been speaking about people’s issues for the past 10 years.” Seeman was previously a director and actor.

Prakash Raj asked the audience to choose between the ‘Dravidian model’, ‘Slavery model’ or ‘Cinema model’, referring to the secular-progressive alliance, AIADMK-led NDA alliance and TVK, respectively.

“The present election is not between DMK and AIADMK, nor, as Vijay says, between TVK and DMK. It is between unity and communalism,” he said, referring to the BJP.

“Tamil Nadu has always stood up as a model for India. They have opposed Hindi imposition and NEET imposition. If it has to stand up more strongly, you have to decide which side to vote for. Decide between unity or hatred,” he added.