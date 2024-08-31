H Raja to lead TN BJP for 3 months in Annamalai's absence

The BJP All India General Secretary Arun Singh on Friday announced that the senior BJP leader H. Raja will lead the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP for the next three months in the absence of K Annamalai.

The change has been announced following K. Annamalai’s three-month educational sojourn to Oxford University in the UK.

“A six-member coordination committee has also been appointed for running the party activities in the state,” Singh said.

He also announced that M. Muruganandam and Raama Sreenivasan will be the new state general secretaries while M. Chakravarthy and P. Kanagasabapathy will be state vice presidents, along with state treasurer, S R Shekhar will be the members of the coordination committee that will oversee the functions of the state unit of the BJP till Annamalai returns.

He said that this member committee will consult the party state core committee before taking any final decision.

“Each member of the committee will look after the party activities in 1 or 2 zones. Both Annamalai and Raja will allocate the zones to each member,” he said.

H.Raja who is a Chartered Accountant by profession and former MLA is coming back to the political limelight after a decade.

Sources said that he was given the top post due to his closeness to Annamalai.

There has also been an internal tussle between Annamalai and Tamilisai Soundararajan in the party.

However, Tamilisai Soundararajan has welcomed the new committee and extended warm greetings to H. Raja and his team.

“I would like to convey my heartiest congratulations to the coordination committee

headed by my brother H. Raja, who has been appointed by the national high command to manage the Tamil Nadu BJP unit. Let us work together to create a record,” Tamilisai Soundararajan wrote on X.

Following the BJP’s electoral defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in the state, there have been major voices of dissent against Annamalai’s style of functioning.