Ground report: Perambur’s long neglect resurfaces as Vijay enters fray

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After years of official and political neglect, Perambur has, this election season, become impossible to ignore. The spotlight returned to the constituency after a lull last May, when a fire swept through around 20 households (estimates range between 18 and 24) in Vyasarpadi. Just months later, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K Armstrong was murdered in neighbouring Sembium, in the Kolathur constituency. Since then, attention has only intensified, peaking when Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor-turned-politician Vijay announced his candidature on March 29 and addressed voters here the very next day.

Perambur, a densely populated north Chennai constituency with a largely working-class population, now has 2,22,792 voters after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), including 24,142 newly added voters — the highest increase among constituencies in Chennai. It has historically been a stronghold of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Located adjacent to Kolathur, from where Chief Minister MK Stalin is contesting for the fourth consecutive time, Perambur has remained politically significant but rarely high-profile.

Unlike constituencies such as RK Nagar, once represented by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, or Saidapet, which saw former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi contest, Perambur has never attracted a “star” candidate — until now.

With Vijay’s entry, the constituency itself has come under renewed scrutiny. Long-standing social issues — including substance abuse and child marriage — and civic concerns such as poor solid waste management, crumbling housing board tenements, and deteriorating air quality have resurfaced sharply. TNM was on the ground from March 31 to April 6, speaking to residents, party cadre, candidates, elected representatives, police officials, advocates, citizen groups, and survivors of social injustices.

If Vijay’s candidature has jolted some voters awake, the broader mood is unmistakable. Disillusionment hangs heavy, and anger simmers over unfulfilled promises and unmet basic needs.

A populous seat with a familiar mandate

The Perambur Assembly constituency excludes parts of what is traditionally considered Perambur, including the railway station, but includes areas such as Vyasarpadi and Kodungaiyur — the latter home to one of Chennai’s major dumpyards — along with parts of the larger Perambur region.

The constituency is socially diverse, with Hindus (including Vanniyars and Adi Tamilars, a term often used for Scheduled Castes such as Paraiyars and Arunthathiyars), as well as Christians and Muslims.

Electorally, the DMK has dominated the seat since the late 1960s, with only brief interruptions by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]. Most elections here have delivered clear mandates, often crossing 50% vote share, barring years like 2016, 2006, and 1977.

This year, the main candidates are incumbent MLA RD Sekar (DMK), M Thilagabama of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), S Vetri Thamizhan of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), and C Joseph Vijay of the TVK, with much of the attention centred on Vijay.

The constituency also has several Tamil Nadu Housing Board colonies built for working-class residents. Many of these are now in poor condition, marked by ageing infrastructure and inadequate maintenance.