Ground report: Caste, industry, and the Vijay factor in Kongu Nadu

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For the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), western Tamil Nadu has long been difficult terrain. In Coimbatore and across the Kongu belt, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has held firm for years, backed by entrenched caste networks and social support. This dominance was reflected in the 2021 Assembly elections, when the AIADMK won nine out of 10 constituencies in Coimbatore district, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing the remaining seat. The DMK, which went on to form the state government, faced a resounding defeat in Tamil Nadu’s second-largest city.

This trend extended across the wider Kongu belt, where the DMK won negligible seats despite its statewide victory, underscoring the region’s long-standing resistance to the party. This election, however, the DMK is attempting to shift that balance, fielding three-time Karur MLA Senthil Balaji in Coimbatore South — a move political observers describe as a calculated bid to break into an AIADMK bastion. The party has also stepped up its campaign in the region, banking on welfare schemes and its Dravidian ideological plank.

For the DMK, there are early signs of movement. In local body elections, the party performed notably well in Coimbatore district, a key part of the Kongu region. At the same time, the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP may have complicated its position, with several minority groups shifting their support to the DMK following the alliance.

On the ground, however, voting continues to be shaped by a complex mix of factors. Cash-for-votes remains an entrenched practice, acknowledged by workers from both the AIADMK and DMK, with voters often demanding money in exchange for support. The only exception, many said, is actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), whose supporters back him more as fans than for a defined political stance. Concerns have also been raised about younger supporters backing him without clarity on his politics, something many attribute to the lack of student politics in Tamil Nadu.

TNM travelled through Coimbatore and Tiruppur to understand these electoral currents. Political observers and party workers spoke to us about the central role of caste, the impact of industry-related policies, and, to a lesser extent, communal polarisation attempts by the BJP.