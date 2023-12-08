Greentech Structural company officials arrested for death of two people in Chennai trench

The police are on the lookout for two others who have been named as accused in the case. Meanwhile, the Chennai police have altered the FIRs registered in the deaths of Naresh and Jayaseelan from ‘Man Missing’ to section 304(2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder, where act is done with knowledge knowing it might cause death) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The four accused are Sivakumar (Owner of Greentech Structural Constructions, Anna Nagar), Ezhil (site supervisor, Selaiyur), Santhosh (site supervisor, Krishnagiri) and Manikandan (manager of Pallikaranai).

For the last four days, both their families had been camping by the site, hoping against hope of finding them alive. A relative of Jayaseelan said that he was asked to come to work in the rain at 4:30 am, even as he protested. “Jayseelan said that it was raining heavily and it would be difficult to work, but he was told by a person in Greentech management that there was a pump set that needed to be repaired and that he had to come to work. At 4:30 am, he was made to come to work. After repairing the pump, at around 6:30 am, he spoke to his wife and told her that he was safe, but there was a lot of water,” said Jayaseelan’s relative, whose name is also Jayaseelan.