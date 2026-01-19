Governor RN Ravi says Tamil Nadu losing investors, operating below potential

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Sunday, January 18, criticised the state government, saying that despite being one of India’s most industrialised states and a major education hub, Tamil Nadu was operating below its potential, with investors increasingly choosing other states.

Speaking at the PanIIT Tech4Bharat Summit 2026 hosted by PanIIT Alumni India at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, the Governor said that the state produces over two lakh engineers annually from more than 500 engineering colleges, has the highest Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education, and awards more than 6,500 PhDs each year. However, he said this strong human capital was not translating into investment and employment outcomes.

“Incubation of ideas happens here, but businesses start elsewhere. If we identify where we are falling short and address it, Tamil Nadu will achieve its full potential,” he said.