‘Governor Ravi’s arrogance must be tamed’: CM Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Wednesday, November 26, accused Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi of speaking “arrogantly” and portraying the state as an “extremist” region, asserting that such behaviour was unbecoming of a constitutional authority and “must be tamed”.

Addressing a government function in Erode, Stalin said the Governor had made defamatory remarks about Tamil Nadu during a recent interview to a private television channel, alleging that the peaceful state suffered from internal security problems and extremist tendencies. “The Governor has arrogantly called Tamil Nadu, a haven of peace, an extremist state. His arrogance must be controlled,” the chief minister said.

Stalin alleged that Ravi had praised the BJP-led Union government while ignoring serious internal security failures during its tenure. “Under the BJP regime, terror attacks took place in Pahalgam and near Red Fort, killing innocent civilians. Manipur is still burning. Yet, the Governor praises that government and criticises Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Condemning remarks that projected Tamils as anti-nationals, Stalin said such statements were “untenable, completely inappropriate and unworthy of the constitutional post he holds”. He alleged that Ravi was equating those who did not vote for the BJP with extremists.

Responding to the Governor’s criticism of English-medium education and remarks on Tamil language growth, Stalin said, “Our children learn English for global opportunities. Why does it bother him? We are ready to learn even more English.” He added that Tamil Nadu did not need lessons on protecting its mother tongue, recalling the state’s historic agitations against Hindi imposition in 1938 and 1965.

The chief minister also accused the BJP-led Union government of deliberately stalling development projects in Tamil Nadu, including Metro Rail proposals for Coimbatore and Madurai, because the state had consistently rejected the saffron party. He pointed to the Railways allocating only Rs 301 crore to Southern Railway despite a total outlay of Rs 31,458 crore for new routes nationwide.

Stalin further criticised Governor Ravi for delaying assent to the Bill to establish a university in Kumbakonam named after former chief minister M Karunanidhi. He questioned the constitutional necessity of forwarding the Bill to the President and alleged that the move was meant to deflect blame for the delay. “Was it fair to compromise students’ interests just to oppose a university named after Kalaignar?” he asked, adding that Tamil Nadu MPs would approach the President and raise the issue in Parliament if required.

Targeting AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin accused him of “betraying” Tamil Nadu by remaining silent on farmers’ issues and aligning with the BJP. He asserted that the DMK continued to deliver welfare schemes despite obstacles from the Union, citing initiatives such as Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to 1.14 crore women beneficiaries.

Warning against attempts to dilute voting rights through the Special Intensive Revision exercise, Stalin urged people to ensure their names were included in the voters’ list, expressing confidence that the DMK would retain power in the 2026 Assembly elections.