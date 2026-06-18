Governor Arlekar apologises for mispronouncing names of Tamil icons during Assembly address

Tamil Nadu's officiating Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday drew warm responses in the Assembly after he paused during his customary Address to apologise for incorrectly pronouncing the names of several iconic Tamil leaders and social reformers.

The brief but spontaneous moment occurred while the Governor was reading a section of the address that paid tribute to some of the most influential figures in Tamil Nadu’s social and political history.

As he referred to leaders including Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, K. Kamaraj, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Rani Velu Nachiyar and freedom fighter Anjalai Ammal, Arlekar, who hails from Goa, appeared to struggle with the pronunciation of a few names.

After completing the passage, the Governor departed from the prepared text and addressed the House directly, saying: "Please forgive me if I have pronounced the names incorrectly."

The remark, delivered with humility, was not included in the official speech circulated to legislators and officials. The apology briefly lightened the atmosphere in the Assembly and was seen by many members as a courteous acknowledgement of the linguistic and cultural nuances involved in delivering a speech in a state with a strong pride in its language and heritage.

The Governor’s address marked the opening of the first session of the newly constituted Tamil Nadu Assembly under the TVK-led government. As per convention, the Governor’s speech outlined the administration’s policy priorities, governance agenda and development vision for the coming years.

Arlekar began his address by invoking the words of former Chief Minister and Dravidian stalwart C.N. Annadurai, popularly known as Anna.

Quoting the late leader, he said, “The people are the true masters of the nation,” setting the tone for a speech that emphasised democratic governance and public welfare. The Governor also referred to the thoughts of Dr B.R. Ambedkar while highlighting the values that underpin India’s democratic framework. Citing Ambedkar, he noted that true democracy rests on the principles of equality, liberty and fraternity.

The address went on to outline the government’s welfare commitments, development initiatives and long-term vision for Tamil Nadu. However, it was Arlekar’s unscripted apology over the pronunciation of revered Tamil personalities that emerged as one of the memorable moments of the Assembly’s opening proceedings.