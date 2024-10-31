GCC restricts bursting crackers to two 1-hour slots in Chennai on Deepavali

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) have issued a slew of guidelines to be followed while celebrating Deepavali. The corporation has imposed a time restriction on the bursting of fireworks: 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm on October 31. Chennai police have also advised not to burst crackers near the articles which are easily inflammable, including motorcycles, scooters or places where petrol products are stored.

Further, the police added that bursting of crackers in public places and bursting crackers by covering it with objects, including tin-boxes, should be avoided as it may lead to serious explosion. Firing of Rocket crackers nearby huts or multi-storeyed flats is completely banned. Bursting crackers near thatched huts or houses should not be done, and smoking near fire crackers shops is completely prohibited.

In case of any fire accidents, public are requested to immediately contact 100 (police department), 101 (fire and rescue department), 108 (medical emergency) and 112 (national helpline).