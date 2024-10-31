GCC restricts bursting crackers to two 1-hour slots in Chennai on Deepavali

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) have issued a slew of guidelines to be followed while celebrating Deepavali. The corporation has imposed a time restriction on the bursting of fireworks: 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm on October 31. Chennai police have also advised not to burst crackers near the articles which are easily inflammable, including motorcycles, scooters or places where petrol products are stored.
Further, the police added that bursting of crackers in public places and bursting crackers by covering it with objects, including tin-boxes, should be avoided as it may lead to serious explosion. Firing of Rocket crackers nearby huts or multi-storeyed flats is completely banned. Bursting crackers near thatched huts or houses should not be done, and smoking near fire crackers shops is completely prohibited.
In case of any fire accidents, public are requested to immediately contact 100 (police department), 101 (fire and rescue department), 108 (medical emergency) and 112 (national helpline).
GCC has also issued a list of dos and don’ts while bursting firecrackers:
Always purchase crackers from licensed sellers.
Store fireworks in a closed container. Burst crackers in an open space and make sure that there are no combustible or inflammatory substances around.
Keep ointments for burns, bucketful of water, and fire extinguishers for first aid, handy.
Wear cotton clothes to avoid catching on fire and maintain safe distance from the crackers.
Make sure that your child bursts crackers under your supervision.
Make sure to remove any inflammable object from your roof top.
Cracker waste should be collected and kept separately in a gunny bag, to be handed over to the conservancy workers.
Avoid lighting crackers in hand.
Avoid leaving the firecrackers around burning candles.
Never burst crackers near electric poles and wires.
Never throw half burnt crackers, they may fall on an inflammable object causing fire.
Avoid tampering crackers if they take longer time to burst.
Crackers must be burst within permissible time, and permissible decibel.
Cracker waste should not mix with wet or dry waste in the household. Cracker waste should not be dumped into compactor bins maintained by GCC.