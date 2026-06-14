Gautami quits AIADMK citing ‘current political circumstances’

Actor-politician Gautami Tadimalla on Sunday, June 14, announced her resignation from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), citing the “current political circumstances” in Tamil Nadu. Gautami, who served as the party’s Deputy Propaganda Secretary, did not elaborate on the reasons behind her sudden exit but said she would step away from active politics and continue her social service activities.

Her resignation comes at a time when the AIADMK is grappling with one of the most challenging phases in its recent history. Since its defeat in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the party has been facing internal unrest, leadership questions, and an erosion of its support base.

The crisis has deepened with a series of defections to the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Chief Minister Vijay. Several AIADMK functionaries and elected representatives have switched sides in recent months, while at least four MLAs have resigned their seats to seek a fresh mandate under the TVK banner, raising concerns about the AIADMK’s political future.

Gautami had joined the AIADMK in February 2024 after ending her association with the BJP. During her stint in the party, she was entrusted with the role of Deputy Propaganda Secretary and was often seen participating in party programmes and public outreach campaigns.

In her resignation letter, Gautami said she was stepping down from both her primary membership and party post “with a heavy heart.” She expressed gratitude to the party leadership and cadre for their support during her tenure.

“I sincerely bow in gratitude and thank the former ministers, headquarters office-bearers, state secretaries of various wings, district secretaries, circle secretaries, area secretaries, union secretaries, and town and city party secretaries who have extended their cooperation and support to me in every way from the day I joined the party until today. With heartfelt thanks to all of them, I hereby relieve myself from the party,” she said.