Ganesh Chaturthi: Tamil Nadu increases security, issues guidelines for celebration

Security has been beefed up across Tamil Nadu on Monday, September 18, to monitor Ganesh Chathurthi processions. 74,000 police officials have been stationed across the state to ensure that processions are not breaching the rules of immersion of idols in and also to ensure that hazard-free and rule-abiding processions are held with minimal disruption to the general public.

Through a press release, the state government said that Mobile CCTVs, surveillance cameras, drones and Global Positioning System (GPS) in the Smart Kavalar app, will be used for monitoring purposes.

As per the government’s rules, idols made of plaster of paris among other materials which are harmful for the environment are prohibited from being immersed in public water bodies. Further, immersion of idols made of clay are only permitted in places specified by the district administration.

Processions can only pass through roads which are approved by local authorities and the idols can only be carried on vehicles for which prior permission has been obtained, the press release said. The state has also prohibited the use of firecrackers at processions and has limited the usage of loudspeakers to two hours in the morning and evening. Conical loudspeakers have, however, been prohibited.

The press statement has also specified other rules for the general public to follow while conducting processions in Tamil Nadu. According to the rules, Ganesh idols cannot be taller than 10 feet, idols and processions cannot be held around other religious centres or institutions, hospitals or educational institutions and inflammable materials are not to be used in pandals.