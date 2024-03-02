Galatta Pink ‘counsels’ lesbian couple, gaslights them into returning to parents

She admitted that one of the women was beaten up, and the other was verbally abused, but the Trust decided to call the couple’s parents and convince them. “But they came as a gang and engaged in violent behaviour,” Zehra said.

This, apparently, was when the ‘Trust’ decided to approach Galatta’s Sivasankari, who Zehra claims is known to be involved in women-related issues. “I know other similar programmes also, in Kalaignar TV and Behindwoods. But I was not able to reach them,” she said.

In the episode, the anchor Sivasankari Sundar can be seen responding to the women’s experiences with disbelief, making constant attempts to downplay their relationship as a "friendship." In the first half of the video, she repeatedly asks the women how they identified that they were attracted to women. At one point, she also asks the couple when did their “care for each other” transform to “love” and “lust”. She also expresses absolute disbelief in the fact that two women could love each other romantically.

In the second half of the video, the anchor starts labelling their relationship as a “friendship,” despite the women asserting that they were in a romantic relationship. She also gives them ‘advice’ they might change their mind after a year or so, because their current feelings for each other could only be because of their “young age.”

Repeatedly calling their relationship “wrong,” the show also attempts to draw similarities between the ‘care’ given by parents and a partner. The anchor claims that if parents are good friends with their children, then the children will not look for “friends” in others.

Advocate Sanjesh Mahalingam, who also has extensive experience working with gender and sexuality related cases, suggested the possibility that the couple might not have been able to provide an informed consent before appearing in the video. “Oftentimes, they are not told about the repercussions of revealing their identities in a video. At least their faces could have been blurred for privacy,” he said.

Citing a Madras HC order passed in 2022, Sathiya said the court had insisted that the media exercise “self-restraint” while reporting on matters pertaining to the LGBTQIA+ community. “The order specifically says there are instances where the community’s reality and struggles are being used to generate content and money for their gain, and directs media houses to report sensitively. In this video, we can see that the anchor continuously puts herself on a pedestal, says she doesn’t know about the existence of lesbian romance, and expresses disbelief at their story,” the lawyer pointed out.

The order Sathiya cited was passed on August 31, 2022, by Justice Venkatesh in the Sushma case, where he says, “Media’s insensitive commentary and ridiculing with dramatic words, music on ‘reporting’ though not new to our society, cannot be normalised. The reportage of the most intimate and personal aspects of an individual’s identity by the contemporary vernacular media is deeply problematic and it not just reflects the pre-existing harmful stigmatisation of the community, but also perpetuates it. Stigmatising, inaccurate and inherently unscientific phrases … are rooted in queerphobia and cannot be tolerated or entertained any further. It is high time journalists stick to sensitive and inclusive terms on the gender spectrum.”

The judge, in the order, further requests the media to exercise self-restraint, adding that the court doesn’t want to give any positive directions that may unwittingly trench upon the freedom of press. “This Court reposes confidence in the press and expects the press to show more sensitivity while reporting cases and maintain the confidentiality of the identity of the persons involved in a news item,” the order reads.

The actions of the Galatta Pink channel is a clear case of contempt of court, but there is no criminal offence made, said Sanjesh. “Only the court can take suo motu cognisance of the matter. Otherwise, those involved in the issue have to take legal recourse to take down the video and/or to take action against the media house. Though the NMC has passed an order deeming ‘conversion therapy’ illegal, they can take action only against doctors, if they are found to practise it,” he said.