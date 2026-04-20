From LPG shortage to debt: Chennai auto drivers voice key concerns ahead of polls

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John NB has been working as an autorickshaw driver for over a decade in Chennai. As the traffic slowed down at an Indian Oil petrol pump on April 16, John pointed to a long queue of autos – about 50–60 in number – explaining how, in the past fortnight, autos have been affected by the shortage of fuel.

“Several LPG-run autos wait at petrol pumps for three to four hours a day,” John told TNM. “I don’t suffer from this problem because I drive a CNG vehicle. From this petrol pump in Poonamallee, you can see autos waiting in queue for LPG all the way up to Kumaran Hospitals half a kilometre away,” he said.

John was discussing the issues affecting auto drivers in Chennai and how their concerns could influence their vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls scheduled for April 23. Like him, several other drivers pointed to the LPG crisis as their most recent concern.

Across Chennai, autorickshaw drivers say a mix of immediate crises, including fuel shortage, and long-standing grievances such as stagnant meter fares, mounting debts, and unfulfilled welfare promises, have deepened dissatisfaction with the incumbent DMK government. While some drivers remain politically aligned with parties in the ruling alliance, many say their day-to-day struggles have gone unaddressed, shaping a growing anti-incumbency sentiment ahead of the polls.