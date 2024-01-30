From jigarthanda to a variety of parottas, Madurai food never disappoints

Tamil Nadu’s Madurai boasts of a diverse and delectable range of dishes that rival some of the best cuisines in the rest of the state. Madurai owes its stature as the culinary capital of Tamil Nadu to the reign of the Pandya kings that spanned roughly from third century BC to 13-14th century AD. One of the most prominent dynasties that ruled parts of south India, the Pandya dynasty was known for their rich cultural heritage and tradition. The traditional food culture in the Pandyan region, which is primarily Madurai, is also hence called Pandya Nadu cuisine.

The genesis of Madurai’s culinary heritage can be traced back to the influences drawn from its yesteryear trade partners like Rome, Saurashtra, and Sri Lanka. The Saurashtrians who migrated from Gujarat made a major impact on the food scene in the region. Some of their prominent dishes are sooji appams, kalkandu sadam, and roti halwa. Mullumurungai vadai, served with roasted gram dal powder, tops the list.

“Madurai cuisine is renowned for its bold flavours and unique spice blends, which are a result of the region’s culinary heritage. The use of freshly ground spices, diverse array of ingredients, and elaborate preparation techniques gives the cuisine its distinctive taste,” says Siddharth Ranganathan, the co-founder of the Bengaluru restaurant Suvaii.

The range of places to eat in Madurai is gratifyingly wide. You can savour the food in the numerous ‘meals’ places around the temple, or in upscale hotels. The first thing that comes to one’s mind at the mention of Madurai are the ubiquitous Murugan Idli and other eateries selling soft, mallipoo (jasmine) idlis and the outlets selling the irresistible drink jigarthanda, which has its origins here.