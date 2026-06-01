Four minor boys arrested in Madurai after 13-year-old alleges repeated sexual assault

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Four minor boys were arrested on Sunday, May 31, in Thirumangalam near Madurai, after a 13-year-old girl alleged they had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

According to reports, the issue came to light after the girl's mother noticed that her daughter was experiencing unusual pain and questioned her about it. The girl then disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted by four boys from her locality.

Based on the mother's complaint, a case was registered at the Thirumangalam All Women Police Station under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The survivor was then taken for a medical examination, which confirmed the sexual assault.

According to the police, the four accused are minors, three of them are aged 16 and the fourth is 13 years old. Two of them are school students, one is pursuing studies at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI), and another is a school dropout.

Investigation revealed that the girl lives in the same neighborhood as the boys. One of the accused was reportedly known to the survivor. The girl alleged that the boys took her to a secluded location and sexually assaulted her. She also told the police that the assault had occurred on more than one occasion.

During the inquiry, three of the boys denied involvement and claimed that the 16-year-old boy who was known to the girl had assaulted her. However, the survivor said that all four boys had sexually assaulted her. The fourth accused also denied the allegations.

Doctors at the Government Rajaji Hospital, who examined the survivor, informed police that she is a child with special needs.

The four minors were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and later sent to a government observation home.

Further investigation is underway.