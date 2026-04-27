Four cornered contest keeps TN verdict wide open, focus on May 4 counting

With the counting of votes for the Assembly elections scheduled for May 4, political uncertainty continues to loom large over Tamil Nadu, where a complex four-cornered contest has made the outcome difficult to predict despite confident claims from all major parties.

The Election Commission had announced elections for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry on March 15.

Polling has already been completed in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry on April 9, while Tamil Nadu recorded voting on April 23. On the same day, West Bengal witnessed polling for 152 constituencies in the first phase, with the second phase for 142 seats scheduled for April 29. Counting for all five regions will take place simultaneously on May 4.

In Tamil Nadu, the electoral battle has evolved beyond the traditional bipolar contest, turning into a multi-layered fight involving the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

The presence of multiple players has fragmented the political space, making projections particularly challenging.

The ruling DMK remains confident of securing a second consecutive term, drawing parallels with past elections where vote division among opposition forces played a decisive role.

Party leaders believe that the emergence of TVK and the consistent vote base of NTK could split anti-incumbency votes, indirectly benefiting the ruling alliance.

On the other hand, the AIADMK-led front is banking heavily on what it describes as strong anti-incumbency sentiment against the DMK government.

Leaders within the alliance argue that the high voter turnout -- estimated at over 84 per cent -- reflects a silent wave of discontent, similar to the mood witnessed in 2011 when the incumbent regime was voted out decisively.

Adding a new dimension to the electoral landscape is Vijay’s TVK, which has positioned itself as a significant disruptor.

The party has campaigned on a plank of political change and claims to be tapping into an undercurrent of voter fatigue with established Dravidian parties.

Meanwhile, NTK continues to hold its ground with a committed support base centred on Tamil nationalist ideology.

Despite the competing narratives, all major players have expressed confidence about their prospects, with internal discussions reportedly underway regarding post-result strategies.

However, political observers caution that the fragmented nature of the contest could lead to unpredictable outcomes.

With multiple factors at play, including vote splits and regional variations, Tamil Nadu’s verdict remains too close to call.

The results on May 4 are expected not only to decide the next government but also to reshape the state’s political trajectory for years to come.