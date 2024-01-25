Four charred to death in major accident on Bengaluru highway in Salem

At least four people including two women were killed and several others were critically injured in a tragic accident that took place on the Thoppur ghat road in Dharmapuri district (Bengaluru-Salem National Highway), Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, January 24. The accident has resulted in a major pile up.

CCTV footage of the accident has gone viral on social media which shows a speeding trailer truck colliding into two lorries from behind. The impact of the collision caused the third truck to ram into two cars, and subsequently fall off the bridge. The vehicles involved in the accident caught fire, leading to a disruption in vehicular movement on the highway.