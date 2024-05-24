Former TN DGP Rajesh Das arrested for trespassing IAS ex-wife’s residence

Four days after he was booked on charges of trespassing and criminal intimidation, former special Director General of Police (DGP) Rajesh Das, was arrested by the Chennai police on Friday, May 24. The arrest was based on the case filed by Beela Venkatesam, Energy Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government, who is also Das’ ex-wife.

In her complaint, Beela alleged that Das and 10 others trespassed into the premises of her residence on May 18, Saturday and intimidated the security personnel. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 448 (house-trespass), 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking ), 352 (assaults or uses criminal force)and 506(i) (criminal intimidation)of Indian Penal Code.

Rajesh Das who was convicted in a sexual harassment case had alleged that Beela Venkatesan was abusing her power by disconnecting electricity to his house. Responding to allegations of abuse of power, Beela said the house was vacant for the last three months and that she did not want to unnecessarily spend on electricity bills as the connection and land were in her name. “The occupant was given enough time to give the document of proof (to confirm Rajesh was staying in the premises). As he failed to furnish it, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) officials did their duty,” she said.