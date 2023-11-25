Former Tamil Nadu DGP Nataraj booked for ‘spreading false propaganda’ against DMK Govt

Former Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) R Nataraj, was on Friday, November 24, booked by the Trichy cybercrime police for allegedly spreading malicious messages on WhatsApp against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government. Nataraj, who was also a former AIADMK MLA, was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

As per reports, the charges booked against Nataraj include promoting enmity between different groups on religious grounds, intentionally provoking public disturbance, spreading rumours to incite fear and personation via communication devices.

The case against the former DGP was registered based on a complaint by a 40-year-old advocate P Sheela, who is also an office bearer of the advocate wing of the DMK in Trichy.