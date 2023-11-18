Former RBI Governor S Venkitaramanan passes away, he was 92

Former Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) S Venkitaramanan, passed away on Saturday, November 18, at age 92. He was admitted at a private hospital in Chennai with age-related ailments, where he breathed his last. He is survived by daughters - Girija Vaidyanathan, former chief secretary of Tamil Nadu and Sudha Vaidyanathan.

Venkitaramanan was born on January 28, 1931, and completed Masters in Physics from University College Thiruvananthapuram, following which he joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1953. Later, in 1968, he also obtained another Masters degree in Management from Carnegie Mellon University in the United States.

He served as private secretary to the then Union Minister C Subramaniam, and was a part of the team that implemented the Green Revolution programme. In 1969, he became the Finance Secretary of Tamil Nadu under Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, a position he served till 1974. He also served as the Vice-Chairman and President of Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation (SPIC) in 1977-1983. In 1985, he was appointed the Finance Secretary of the Union government and served till 1989.