Former ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai to head TN curriculum panel

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The Tamil Nadu School Education Department on Monday, June 29, appointed former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Mylswamy Annadurai as the chairperson of the Curriculum Design Committee, replacing biologist Sultan Ahmed Ismail.

A Government Order (GO) issued by the department reconstituted the committee, appointing Annadurai as its chairperson while retaining the other members of the 16-member panel.

Annadurai is best known for serving as the project director of Chandrayaan-1 and for holding key leadership roles in the Chandrayaan-2 and Mangalyaan missions.

He completed his schooling in government schools before pursuing engineering at the Government College of Technology, Coimbatore.

The Curriculum Design Committee was constituted in November 2025 as part of the state government's initiative to revise the school curriculum and syllabus.

A High-Level Expert Committee, headed by the School Education Minister, was also constituted to oversee the curriculum revision.

Sultan Ahmed Ismail, former Head of the Department of Zoology at The New College and a member of the State Planning Commission, was appointed as the first chairperson of the Curriculum Design Committee.

In June, Sultan Ahmed Ismail said in a social media post that the Tamil Nadu government had asked him to resign from the post as it planned to reconstitute the committee.

Thanking former Chief Minister MK Stalin, he wished the incoming team well and expressed hope that it would continue the work undertaken by the previous committee.

According to the GO, the reconstituted committee will have a tenure of three years. Its members will receive an honorarium, travel allowance, and accommodation in accordance with government norms.

The department has so far introduced textbooks based on the revised curriculum for Classes 1 to 3.