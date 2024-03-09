Former DMK functionary and drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq arrested by NCB

Tamil film producer and former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday, March 9, for alleged links with international drug cartel. Sadiq, who has been absconding for the past few weeks, was apprehended by the NCB from Jaipur.

Sadiq, who has produced over five Tamil films, ran a cartel that sent pseudoephedrine from India to Australia and New Zealand.

According to a statement issued by the NCB on February 24, the network was spread over India, New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia. The drug trafficking was carried out through air and sea cargo by hiding them in food products such as health mix powder and dry coconuts. The NCB is cooperating with New Zealand and Australian authorities to bust the entire transnational network.

He was also the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) Chennai West Deputy Organiser (NRI Wing).

Soon after the issue came to light, the DMK permanently dismissed him from the party for “indulging in activities that brought dishonour to the party” and asked cadre not to be in contact with him.