Former CM Stalin slams renaming of Naan Mudhalvan scheme, says youth will suffer

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin on Saturday, June 20, criticised the State government’s decision to rename the flagship ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme as ‘Thiran Tamil Nadu’, stating that any attempt to dilute or discontinue the programme would hamper the progress of the State’s youth.

In a post on the social media platform X, Stalin said changing the scheme’s name or removing it from social media would not erase its achievements or the gratitude of the thousands of beneficiaries whose lives had been transformed by it. His remarks came in response to the government’s move to rename the scheme and reportedly remove content related to Naan Mudhalvan from its official social media pages.

“You may change the name of the Naan Mudhalvan social media pages. You may delete the posts published there. But you cannot erase the achievements of the scheme that helped thousands of young people realise their dreams,” Stalin said.

The DMK leader asserted that the programme had become closely associated with the aspirations of students and job seekers across Tamil Nadu and that its impact could not be measured merely by its name or branding.

Recalling the vision behind the initiative, Stalin said that throughout his tenure as Chief Minister, he consistently encouraged students to focus on education and skill development.

“For five years, I repeatedly urged students to study, study and study. It was with that objective that I launched my dream project, Naan Mudhalvan, to help young people learn, gain skills and move forward in life,” he said.

According to Stalin, the scheme was created to bridge the gap between education and employment by providing students with career guidance, industry-oriented training, and opportunities for skill development.

He said the programme had enabled thousands of young people to improve their employability and pursue better career prospects.

Stalin maintained that changing the initiative’s name would not diminish its legacy or the appreciation of those who benefited from it.

“Changing the name of a scheme will not erase the memories of its beneficiaries or the impact it has had on their lives,” he said.

Warning against any move that could weaken the programme, Stalin said youth empowerment should remain a priority irrespective of political differences. He argued that obstructing an initiative aimed at helping students and job seekers would amount to hindering the development of Tamil Nadu’s younger generation.

“The progress of Tamil Nadu’s youth should never become a political casualty,” he added.