Former Chennai Mayor’s son missing after car falls into Sutlej river

A search has been intensified on Monday, February 4, to find the son of former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraiswamy after his vehicle fell into the Sutlej river in Himachal Pradesh. The accident took place at Kashang Nala NH 05 on Saturday, February 4.

While the mayor’s son Vetri Duraisamy was reported missing, the driver of the vehicle has been declared dead while another person in the Himachal Pradesh-registered Innova car has been admitted to a hospital due to injuries. According to sources, Vetri was part of a film production crew that was in Himachal Pradesh.