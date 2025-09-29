FM Nirmala Sitharaman visits Karur; meets survivors, families of stampede victims

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday visited Karur, Tamil Nadu, to console families of the victims and survivors of the devastating stampede that killed 41 people and left 67 injured during actor-politician Vijay’s TVK rally on September 27.

Arriving in Karur along with Union Ministers L. Murugan and Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, Sitharaman first inspected the site at Velayuthampalayam where the tragedy struck.

She spent time with local officials and police personnel to understand how the massive crowd turned deadly. Later, she went to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital and other treatment centres to meet injured survivors and grieving families, offering condolences and assuring the Centre’s support.

The horrific incident unfolded when thousands of people surged forward soon after Vijay concluded his speech at the TVK campaign event. Panic swept through the overcrowded venue, leading to a crush that proved fatal for many, including women and children. Some of the injured remain in critical condition and are receiving intensive care. Expressions of grief and solidarity have come from across the country.

President Droupadi Murmu said she was deeply pained by the “unimaginable loss of lives” and prayed for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who rushed to Karur within hours of the tragedy, visited the accident site and hospitals, personally meeting victims’ families.

The state government announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to each bereaved family and pledged to bear all medical expenses for the injured. The scale of the tragedy has triggered calls for greater crowd control and safety at political rallies.

Questions have been raised about the preparedness of local authorities and the event organisers. A judicial inquiry led by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan is already underway to ascertain lapses and recommend preventive measures.

Families of the victims, while expressing gratitude for the support, continue to demand answers and stricter safety norms for future public gatherings.

