Fire that killed LIC manager in Madurai was staged, colleague arrested

What was initially believed to be a workplace accident at a Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) office in Madurai has now been reclassified as a murder case, following a detailed police investigation.

A fire broke out late on the night of December 17, 2025, on the second floor of the LIC branch on West Veli Street. Senior Branch Manager Kalyani Nambi (54) died in the incident, while Assistant Administrative Officer Ram (46), who was also present in the office, sustained burn injuries. The fire was first suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

However, after concerns were raised by Kalyani Nambi’s son, police reopened the probe and carried out further inquiries. During the investigation, discrepancies emerged in Ram’s statements, leading officers to question the initial conclusion.

According to police, Ram had allegedly kept more than 40 death claim files pending for a prolonged period. When questioned by Kalyani Nambi over the delays, he was reportedly reprimanded and warned that the matter would be escalated to the LIC head office.

Police allege that on the night of the incident, Ram disconnected the power supply inside the office, poured petrol on Kalyani Nambi and set her on fire. To make the incident appear accidental, he allegedly poured petrol on himself, resulting in burn injuries.

Investigators said a phone call made by Kalyani Nambi to her son shortly before her death played a key role in reconstructing the sequence of events. In the call, she reportedly asked him to alert the police.

Based on the findings, police arrested Ram on January 19 and reclassified the case as one of premeditated murder. Further investigation is ongoing.