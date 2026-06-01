Fire at Hyundai Mobis facility in Sriperumbudur destroys machinery worth crores

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A massive blaze engulfed Hyundai Mobis's manufacturing facility located in Irungattukottai near Sriperumbudur on Sunday, May 31. While no casualties were reported, the sudden fire breakout caused significant damage, destroying several crores' worth of machinery.

Fire and rescue personnel engaged in a prolonged and intense firefighting operation lasting several hours. More than 15 fire tenders rushed to the site from nearby areas, including Sriperumbudur, Irungattukottai, Oragadam, Padapai, Stallcam, Daimler and Renault Nissan, to assist in controlling the fire.

According to sources, approximately 5000 workers are employed at Hyundai Mobis Factory in three shifts. Since it was a Sunday, regular production was halted, and 319 worked in the maintenance unit. The fire broke out at 3 pm while the workers were on the site.

Sriperumbudur police said that the blaze originated when an insulator blasted in the audio system unit, rapidly spreading to the other nearby units at the company. The swift spread of the fire led to extensive damage before firefighters successfully brought the blaze under control.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

According to recent reports, teams from Hyundai and Mobis are currently assessing the full extent of the damage and exploring alternative sourcing options to ensure continuity of production. Hyundai Motor India Ltd has recognised that the fire may lead to temporary interruption in its regular production, although no specific timeline for resumption has been provided. HML has also stated that the customer demand is adequately being met by the sufficient vehicle inventory available in their dealer network.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM