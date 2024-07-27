Filmmaker Sudha Kongara issues apology for gaffe confusing Phule with Savarkar

Sudha Kongara has been giving a series of interviews to different media outlets, as part of promotion for her latest release Sarfira, starring Akshay Kumar. Sarfira is the Hindi remake of Suhda Kongara's 2020 Tamil film, actor Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru. Both films are based on GR Gopinath's memoir 'Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey', depicting the journey of a man who set out to make affordable airlines for people with low income.

In her interview to Cineulagam on July 23, she was replying to a question about her much awaited film Purananooru, in which she has joined hands with actor Suriya yet again after the blockbuster Soorarai Potru. However, the film has not yet hit the floor after the initial announcement in 2023, in which it was revealed that the film will also cast Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

Speaking about the delay in the film work, she said that the subject was so close to her heart and that it was an “anti-oppression film”. “That’s what I like about it. It talks to me. That is my ideology. That's my ideology. That’s what I say in my films. That’s my politics. I believe in that…..”

She further continued stating that she was a student of history and women’s studies and recalled an anecdote told by one of her teachers in women’s studies. “Savarkar was a pioneer leader back then and an admired person. He got married and forced his wife to study, but his wife wanted to stay at home and be a housewife. Because ladies did not get educated back then. So, when she went to school or college or whatever, everybody in the street insulted her and she used to cry and refuse to go to school. So, he would take her to school. My questioning started from there - is it right or wrong?”, she says and recalls several instances of her questioning her grandparents as a child, when it came to stories and epic.