Fathima Beevi, Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi: A stormy term as Governor of Tamil Nadu

Why was Fathima recalled?

On July 2, 2001, Fathima Beevi resigned from the post of Governor after the Union cabinet decided that she failed to discharge her constitutional duties. The resignation came in the wake of the storm she faced after the arrest of DMK leader Karunanidhi. On the night of June 30, 2001, the nation was shocked to see visuals of the rival party leader, who was then 78 years old, being dragged away from his house in Gopalapuram by the Tamil Nadu police. These visuals are still portrayed by the party claiming that it was an attempt by Jayalalithaa to settle scores with Karunanidhi for her conviction in the land scam case.

The Union government had sought a report of the incident from Fathima Beevi. She gave a clean chit to the police in her report. The then ruling NDA government found it unsatisfactory and not reflecting reality. Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley said that the Governor "wholly failed to discharge her constitutional obligations," and the Cabinet had recommended the immediate recall of the Governor. He also said that “Fathima Beevi has failed totally" in the Governor’s obligation to keep the President and the Union informed of all significant political developments in the state.

Jaitley said the report indicated that she did not make any “independent and objective assessment of the situation in the state, but merely forwarded the views of the state government."

"In fact, several portions of her report are a verbatim reproduction of the report that the chief secretary has sent and that is flagrant defiance of the worst kind," he said. The Frontline reported that the Governor’s recall came amidst the backdrop of rumours that she might grant pardon to Jayalalithaa in the land scam case.