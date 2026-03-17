Farmers in TN's Dharmapuri announce election boycott over delay in Thenpennai water scheme

Farmers in parts of Dharmapuri district, particularly in the Harur and Pappireddipatti regions, have announced a boycott of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, citing prolonged delays in the implementation of the Thenpennai Surplus Water Scheme.

The protest centres around a long-pending lift irrigation project proposed by the Tamil Nadu government in 2019. The project aimed to divert surplus floodwater from the Thenpennai River by pumping water from the K Echambadi Dam in Harur to irrigate drought-prone areas across 12 panchayats.

The scheme was envisioned as a major intervention to address recurring water shortages and improve agricultural sustainability in the region. However, despite the passage of several years since its announcement, farmers allege that there has been little to no progress on the ground.

The delay has led to growing frustration among the farming community, which continues to struggle with inadequate irrigation facilities and frequent drought conditions. Local farmer associations have now resolved to boycott the elections as a form of protest.

Plans are underway to install banners across 12 villages, informing political candidates not to campaign in these areas.

The farmers have also decided to formally communicate their decision to the state government, urging immediate action on the project. The affected panchayats, including A Vellampatti, Maritipatti, Kelmorappur, Vidukampatti and Sellampatti, are home to numerous lakes, ponds and wells that could have been revitalised under the proposed scheme.

Farmers argue that the project had the potential to transform the region’s water management and significantly reduce dependency on erratic rainfall.

Over the years, repeated petitions have been submitted to the Chief Minister, district authorities and various government departments seeking the implementation of the scheme. Despite these efforts, the absence of tangible progress has intensified discontent among residents.

District administration officials have responded by stating that the execution of the project rests with the state government. They have appealed to the public not to resort to poll boycotts, emphasising the importance of democratic participation and urging voters to exercise their franchise responsibly.

With the Assembly elections approaching, the farmers’ protest highlights a broader issue of infrastructure delays and agrarian distress, potentially influencing voter sentiment in the region.