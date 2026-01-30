Farmer set ablaze in Cuddalore after opposing daughter-in-law’s relationship

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Cuddalore police on Friday, January 30, arrested four persons for allegedly pouring petrol on a farmer and setting him on fire near Maligampattu.

According to reports, the victim has been identified as Rajendran, a 64-year-old resident of Maligampattu. While he was riding pillion on a motorcycle with Kandhan, reportedly a neighbour on the previous day, a van intercepted them near Pudhu Pillaiyarkuppam around 6.30 pm.

Kandhan ran from the scene in panic, leaving Rajendran behind. At that time, two men from the van allegedly poured petrol on him and set him on fire before fleeing the spot.

Local people rushed to help Rajendran and took him to the Panruti Government Hospital. He was later referred to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital for further treatment, with doctors assessing that he had suffered 70% burn injuries.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that Jayapriya (28), Rajendran’s daughter-in-law, was in a relationship with Manikandan. Rajendran had reportedly objected to the relationship and warned Manikandan, following which the accused allegedly attacked him.

Based on CCTV footage, the Kadampuliyur police seized the vehicle used in the crime and arrested Jayapriya, Manikandan (39), and Kubendiran (29) for their alleged involvement, along with the car owner Parthiban (28).

The Kadampuliyur police have registered a case against the accused under multiple charges, and further investigation is underway.

Reacting to the incident, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said the visuals of Rajendran running along the road with his entire body engulfed in flames showed the extent to which law and order had collapsed under the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government.

“Every moment, we think, ‘Law and order cannot deteriorate any further.’ Yet even more horrific incidents continue to unfold relentlessly under this DMK regime,” he said in a social media post.