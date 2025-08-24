Fake scholarship scam: Digital scammers target parents in Coimbatore

A new digital scam has come to light in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district where fraudsters have targeted parents of college-going students by offering fake scholarships for higher education.

The fraudsters, posing as government officials from the Union and State education departments, contacted parents and offered scholarships for their children. They asked the parents to join a video call and scan QR codes to “complete the process.”

According to The New Indian Express, one victim, S Sudhakar of Ram Nagar, was contacted by individuals claiming to represent the Tamil Nadu Education Department regarding the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme. During the call, he was asked to scan QR codes via WhatsApp Video, resulting in a loss of Rs 28,554.

Similarly, one J Charles Peter, 45, of Puliyakulam, lost Rs 53,001 to a fraudster on August 17. According to Times of India, in this case, the caller identified himself as an official attached to the central government's scholarship department and told Charles that his son was eligible for a scholarship of Rs 38,500. "The fraudster then made a video call, asked me to scan a QR code and enter the figures he dictated. I was using the phone of a relative, from whose bank account Rs 53,001 was stolen," Charles was quoted as saying.

According to reports at least 36 such cases have occurred in Coimbatore. Most of the victims were students from government-aided schools, and scammers allegedly used student records to target parents. In one case, seven students from the same school were targeted simultaneously.

The cyber police have registered complaints and issued warnings to the public about such digital scams. They advise caution when scanning QR codes from unknown sources and remind people that PINs or passwords are never required to receive money.