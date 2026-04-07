‘Fadnavis should be ashamed’: Stalin slams Maharashtra CM for Madurai metro rail comment

Slamming Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for suggesting that Madurai would get metro rail services only if the BJP candidate is elected, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said he should be “ashamed”.

“Is it the job of the Maharashtra Chief Minister to negotiate and blackmail … A Chief Minister who took an oath on the Constitution should be ashamed to come to an opposition-ruled state and speak like this,” Stalin said.

Fadnavis was speaking to reporters in Madurai on April 6 when he made these comments. He was campaigning for the BJP candidate Rama Srinivasan, who is seeking a mandate from Madurai.

“I'm sure that once Rama Srinivasan is elected, we will take him to PM Modi … Modiji loves Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu is always in Modiji’s heart. Once Rama Srinvasan has reached Modiji, the metro [rail] will reach Madurai,” Fadnavis said.

“Does he know how many achievements the Tamil Nadu government has accomplished despite the Union government's neglect of funds?” Staling asked, reacting to Fadnavis.

“If you don't know, you should ask and find out,” the Tamil Nadu CM added.