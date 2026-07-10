Facing backlash, TVK govt to issue guidelines against political visitors to schools

In the aftermath of the backlash against the government following Industries Minister S Keerthana’s surprise visit to a government school, as well as criticism over Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) organising birthday celebrations for party chief Vijay in schools, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Raj Mohan on Thursday, July 9, issued clear instructions against turning schools into “stages for politics”. The Minister said that “going forward, no one will be allowed to enter school campuses without necessity.”

“Except for official government programmes, no birthday celebrations or non-government events should be conducted on school premises. Members of any political party or representatives of any private organisation will not be permitted to interact directly with students,” he said.

Stressing that schools exist solely for education, the Minister said, “Schools are not exhibition halls. They are not stages for politics. They are centres of learning that shape future generations.”

He added that during class hours, “for any reason whatsoever, no one should enter school premises or directly meet students.” Schools, he said, “should not serve as places for publicity but as institutions that build the future.”

The School Education Department will soon issue comprehensive guidelines to ensure discipline, safety, and a conducive learning environment for all events held in government schools, the minister added.

The statement comes amid criticism over Industries Minister S Keerthana’s surprise visit to a government school in Virudhunagar—her constituency—where she tested a student’s English proficiency in front of cameras.

In a video that went viral, Keerthana asks a girl student in English, “What’s your father?” When the student is unable to respond, the minister remarks to the teacher that the child cannot answer even a simple question.

The incident drew widespread criticism from opposition parties and child rights activists, who accused the minister of publicly humiliating the student instead of encouraging her. Keerthana was later forced to issue a clarification.

The government’s decision also comes against the backdrop of incidents involving overenthusiastic members of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) entering schools and disrupting classes for political publicity.

In one such incident, TVK union secretary Rajesh entered a government school with more than 20 party workers during school hours. The group showed students a photograph of party president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, asked them to identify him, and encouraged them to say “Vijay Anna.”

The party workers then discussed where to display Vijay’s photograph inside the classroom, mounted it on a wall, and recorded social media reels before leaving.

Videos of the incident went viral, prompting criticism over the disruption of classes and the use of schoolchildren in a political publicity exercise. TVK subsequently took disciplinary action against Rajesh, saying his conduct had tarnished the party’s image.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has issued notice to the Vijay-led TVK government, seeking its response to a plea alleging that TVK members celebrated Vijay’s birthday in educational institutions by involving schoolchildren in political activities.

According to the petitioner, Kavi Ganeshan, on June 22, TVK members turned schools and colleges into political arenas by cutting cakes, distributing party emblems, and making around 3,000 children sit under the hot sun for a prolonged period to create a human portrait of Vijay.