Exit polls predict win for INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu, and sharp rise in BJP’s vote share

Several exit polls have predicted that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress alliance will win 36 to 39 seats in Tamil Nadu. The surprise, however, is that pollsters have predicted the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may win between zero to four seats, with a vote share of 31.9%.

The exit poll predictions are similar to the seats won by the DMK-Congress alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In 2019, the DMK earned 33.5% of the votes and Congress got 12.7%. Meanwhile, the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) vote share was 19.3% and BJP’s was 3.6%. However, the BJP’s seat share has increased compared to the previous General Elections. In 2019, the DMK won 24 seats while the Congress won eight seats. Meanwhile, the AIADMK won only one seat, while the BJP did not win any.

The Republic TV-Matrize Exit poll predicted 35 to 38 seats for INDIA alliance, 0-1 for AIADMK and 0-3 for NDA. The channel also predicted a higher vote share for the NDA at 31.9%. It is more than the vote share of Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition party AIADMK, which stands at 16.1%.

Todays Chanakya predicted 29 seats for DMK led alliance, 10 seats for BJP and 0-2 seats for AIADMK. The India Today-Axis My India exit polls predicted that DMK could win 20-22 seats, the Congress could win six to eight seats, the AIADMK could win a maximum of two seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may win one to three seats.

Pradeep Gupta, the Chairman of Axis My India, said that the BJP could make inroads in the southern districts of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi. However, he added that the party could face defeat in Coimbatore, one of the key constituencies in the state. Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai is contesting from Coimbatore, which saw a fierce battle between DMK’s Ganapathy Rajkumar P and AIADMK’s Singai G Ramachandran.

Polstrat -TV9 predicted that the DMK would win 21 seats, Congress would win eight, the BJP would win two seats, and the other parties are likely to win none. Overall, the INDIA bloc is expected to get 35 seats, and the NDA alliance can expect victory in four seats.

ABP-C Voter’s exit polls predicted that the INDIA bloc would sweep the elections in the state. It predicted that INDIA would win 37 to 39 seats, the NDA could win two seats at best, and the AIADMK would draw a blank. News 18 Tamil, which conducted an independent exit poll, also predicted similar results. It showed that the INDIA bloc could win 36 to 39 seats, NDA would win one to three seats and other parties (including the AIADMK) would win zero to two seats.

However, India TV-CNX exit polls predicted that the BJP would win five to seven seats, the DMK would win 16 to 18, Congress would win six to eight and AIADMK would get a maximum of one seat.

Most of the opinion polls predict a victory for the BJP and its allies in Tamil Nadu from three to four constituencies. NDA ally O Pannerselvam who is contesting as an independent candidate from Ramanathapuram, Puthiya Needhi Party president AC Shanmugam, contesting in lotus symbol in Vellore, AMMK Chief TTV Dhinakaran from Theni and Sowmaya Anbumani contesting from Dharmapuri constituency are predicted to win.

Tamil Nadu went to the polls during the first phase on April 19. The state has 39 Lok Sabha seats. The main contenders in the state are the DMK, which is a part of the INDIA bloc. AIADMK is in alliance with DMDK and Puthiya Tamilagam. Whereas, the BJP formed an alliance with PMK. Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) is going at it alone. The AIADMK contested from 32 seats in the state, while the BJP contested from 23 seats. NTK contested from all 39 seats.

Congress, one of DMK’s major alliance partners, contested in nine constituencies in the state and one in the union territory Puducherry. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), another key ally of the DMK contested from two seats, while the CPI(M) also contested from two seats. The remaining seats were contested by the DMK.