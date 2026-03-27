Ex-TVK member Ranjana Nachiyar alleges cyber abuse by party’s ‘warriors’, files complaint

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Ranjana Nachiyar, former women’s wing leader of the Tamiliga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), stated on Friday, March 27, that she resigned from TVK owing to concerns over the party’s treatment of women members. Ranjana, who joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) a week ago, submitted a police complaint alleging that actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK’s ‘virtual warriors’ indulged in character assassination and cyber bullying against her.

“I was akka (elder sister) to TVK members when I was in the party. Once I quit, I was targeted," Ranjana told the media. She further claimed that women who left the party were subjected to vulgar abuse and threatening phone calls.

She also alleged that Vijay made “unacceptable speeches regarding women” and failed to engage with party cadres. Ranjana also submitted a complaint to the Tamil Nadu state Women’s Commission detailing instances of abuse allegedly directed at her through YouTube videos after she voiced dissent.