Ethirneechal actor Marimuthu passes away in Chennai

Tamil Actor Marimuthu, well-known for his performance in the popular Tamil serial Ethirneechal has passed away in Chennai on Friday, September 8. The 57-year-old died due to a heart attack. Sources told TNM that he initially collapsed while at a dubbing studio on Friday morning and had to be rushed to a hospital in Vadapalani.

The actor was also seen in films like Pariyerum Perumal, Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Doctor, Kamal Hassan-starrer Vikram, among others. Marimuthu is known for his ability to deliver dry homour in absurdist scenes and also for an equal capacity for roles that demand a degree of savagery such as his performance in Pariyerum Perumal as a casteist father. He is also expected to be seen in the upcoming Kamal Hassan-starrer Indian 2, directed by Shankar.

Fans of Ethirneechal, one of the most widely-watched Tamil serials, will also miss him in his role as Aadhimuthu Gunasekaran.

