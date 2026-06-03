EPS questions TN CM over law and order, delay in launching proposed 'Singappen Task Force' for women

AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, C. Joseph Vijay, over the state’s law and order situation, accusing the newly-elected government of failing to curb crime, drug trafficking and violence against women.

In a strongly worded statement, Palaniswami referred to the reported death of a 23-year-old youth, Vishnu, in Chennai’s Tondiarpet area, alleging that he was beaten to death after being accused of selling ganja. The AIADMK leader questioned whether violence and extra-judicial actions had become the government’s response to drug-related offences.

“Is murder the solution when someone is suspected of involvement in narcotics? Is this the change that was promised to the people?” he asked.

Palaniswami also took exception to remarks made by Chief Minister Vijay during a recent public event in Tiruchirappalli, alleging that he appeared to be shifting responsibility for governance failures onto officials. He argued that merely appointing officers was not enough and said real change must come from political leadership.

“The responsibility for maintaining law and order rests with the government. Attempting to evade accountability is unacceptable,” he said, adding that the CM's comments amounted to an indirect admission that his administration was unable to eradicate the drug menace in its 23 days in power.

The AIADMK chief further questioned the delay in launching the government’s proposed 'Singappen Task Force,' a special initiative aimed at enhancing women’s safety. He alleged that the programme had been ready for rollout earlier but was postponed at the last minute.

“Until the task force becomes operational, are women expected to remain vulnerable? Why was the launch delayed when all preparations had reportedly been completed?” he asked.

Palaniswami also cited reports that two functionaries of the ruling party had allegedly been arrested in connection with an alleged gang rape case near Thoothukudi.

He questioned the government’s ability to maintain discipline and uphold law and order when members of the ruling party themselves were facing serious criminal allegations.

Claiming that Tamil Nadu was witnessing a deterioration in public safety, Palaniswami urged the Chief Minister to move beyond political rhetoric and focus on governance.

He said the government’s foremost duty was to ensure law and order, protect women and guarantee the safety of citizens across the state.