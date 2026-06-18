Environmental Clearance for construction project in Pallikaranai Ramsar site revoked

The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has withdrawn the Environmental Clearance (EC) granted to Brigade Enterprises Ltd for the residential project in Pallikarani marshland. The Pallikaranai Marsh is a crucial freshwater urban wetland designated as a Ramsar site of international importance.

The EC was revoked after it became known that the company began the construction without properly obtaining the pre-requisite permission from the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority.

On May 8, 2026, the SEIAA took up this matter after a communication from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests pointed out that Brigade Enterprises had ignored the condition that clearance from the State Wetland Authority was mandatory, reported The Hindu

The EC was issued on January 20, 2025 but required the company to secure a sign-off from the Wetland Authority before starting any work. The SEIAA viewed this as a breach and cancelled the clearance after the review.

The project, named Brigade Morgan Heights, is located in Perumbakkam, within the Ramsar-protected boundary of the Pallikaranai marshland. The plan is to develop around 1,250 residential units on close to 14.7 acres of land.

Citizen group Arappor Iyakkam has welcomed the cancellation. The organisation said it had raised concerns regarding the project's approval with multiple authorities since October 2025. It also called on the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to withdraw the project's planning permission.

Environmental group Poovulagin Nanbargal said the state Environment Department should not approve any fresh clearance application Brigade may file for the project. The group additionally called for faster identification and notification of wetlands across Tamil Nadu, in line with the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.