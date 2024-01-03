Ennore gas leak: Protesting residents allege police lodged FIR to target them

Residents in fishing hamlets in Chennai’s Ennore who have been protesting against gas leak from Coromandel International Limited (CIL) are angry at the police for what is seen as an attempt to stifle their protest. Residents were informed that the Chennai police booked 18 people from the fishing hamlets. This includes leaders of fishing hamlets, a person who paid money for the tent under which the protest was held and even a person who provided food to the protesters. The police action comes amidst ongoing peaceful demonstrations by residents of Periyakuppam and 31 surrounding villages against CIL since December 27. Protestors at the site alleged that the police specifically targeted key individuals to weaken the movement and tilt the scales in favour of the company. Activists strongly condemned the move, calling it unconstitutional and a blatant attack on the right to protest.
The police refused to share a copy of the FIR, however an official confirmed to TNM that an FIR had been lodged. According to the protesters, the Ennore police booked 18 protesting members from various villages located in the Ennore area under 294(B) (singing, reciting, or uttering any obscene song, ballad, or words, in or near any public place), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
Parthasarathy, who was amongst the 18, told TNM that the 18 members were targeted by the local politicians as they had organised the protests and supported the residents in continuing the peaceful protest for more than a week. A resident of Thazhangkuppum and Ennore area secretary of the Community Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), Parthasarathy alleged that police were favouring the management of CIL and trying to control the protest by booking cases against those who raised concerns about the difficulties faced by the people due to the red category (hazardous and highly polluting) industries. “We did not interrupt public peace and we did not engage in any kind of scuffle with anyone from the CIL or other people during the protest. We believe in democracy and protesting for the people,” he said.
Riyazudeen, Secretary of Ennore Viyabarigal Sangam (Ennore Traders Association), said that police registered a case against him as he arranged food and water for the residents who staged a protest on December 27 morning. According to Riyazudeen, who resides in Thiruvalluvar Nagar, the residents left their houses at midnight to save their lives and sought refuge in hospitals located a few kilometres away from their homes. “They returned to the place without having food and water and sat in front of the industry without considering the impact on their health. Our lives are intertwined, so we could not see them suffering like that. On humanitarian grounds, I arranged food, water, and juice bottles for them via our association. But the police booked us,” he noted. He said that those – who reportedly booked by the police – were ready to face further consequences and reiterated that he and others would support the protesters till CIL was shut down.
According to Vishanth, an Ennore resident and activist from Ennore Makkal Paathugaappu Kuzhu, a case has been registered against Rajendran, Riyazudeen, Murali, Makesh, Venkatesh, Parthasarathy, John Kannan, Ganeshan, Sambandham, Kumaravel, Mathi, Babu, Santhosh, Gnanaprakasham, Madhan, Ravi Laippan, Ramesh and Sudhakar. Speaking to TNM, a few of these people said they neither got the First Information Report (FIR) from the police nor received any call for an inquiry.
On December 26, an ammonia gas leak occurred from the pipeline on the seabed connecting to the factory carrying chemicals for manufacturing fertiliser. In the early hours of December 27, people who woke up to the stench of strong chemicals fled their homes and walked several kilometres to escape the fumes. Around 50 people were hospitalised after the gas leak, while hundreds of residents sought medical attention in the camps that were set up in the neighbouring areas. People gathered in front of the southern and northern gates of the facility and staged a protest demanding the government shut CIL permanently.
Read:
G Sundararajan climate activist from Poovulagin Nanbargal called the action of the police as anti-Constitution and noted that people were protesting against the fertiliser company. "The right to assemble peacefully and protest is guaranteed by the Constitution. But this deliberate action from the police shows otherwise," he said adding that people were protesting to protect their livelihoods as their lives had become very challenging due to climate change. "On top of that, many man-made disasters are being reported in Ennore, and the fisherfolks' livelihoods are severely affected because of this," he said.
Police sources told TNM that protesters created a public nuisance and disrupted transportation by blocking the road on the first day of the protest. “They prevented us from doing our duty, so we have booked a case against them,” the police official said.
Watch: Chennai: Ammonia gas leak in Ennore, residents demand facility to be shut