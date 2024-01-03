Ennore gas leak: Protesting residents allege police lodged FIR to target them

Parthasarathy, who was amongst the 18, told TNM that the 18 members were targeted by the local politicians as they had organised the protests and supported the residents in continuing the peaceful protest for more than a week. A resident of Thazhangkuppum and Ennore area secretary of the Community Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), Parthasarathy alleged that police were favouring the management of CIL and trying to control the protest by booking cases against those who raised concerns about the difficulties faced by the people due to the red category (hazardous and highly polluting) industries. “We did not interrupt public peace and we did not engage in any kind of scuffle with anyone from the CIL or other people during the protest. We believe in democracy and protesting for the people,” he said.

Riyazudeen, Secretary of Ennore Viyabarigal Sangam (Ennore Traders Association), said that police registered a case against him as he arranged food and water for the residents who staged a protest on December 27 morning. According to Riyazudeen, who resides in Thiruvalluvar Nagar, the residents left their houses at midnight to save their lives and sought refuge in hospitals located a few kilometres away from their homes. “They returned to the place without having food and water and sat in front of the industry without considering the impact on their health. Our lives are intertwined, so we could not see them suffering like that. On humanitarian grounds, I arranged food, water, and juice bottles for them via our association. But the police booked us,” he noted. He said that those – who reportedly booked by the police – were ready to face further consequences and reiterated that he and others would support the protesters till CIL was shut down.