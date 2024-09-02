‘Encourage US companies to invest in TN’: MK Stalin urges Tamil diaspora

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday, September 1 asked the Tamil diaspora, living in America, to encourage US companies to invest in the state.

“Tamilians must remain united. You should not allow any differences to erupt between yourselves. Unity in Diversity has been the reason for India’s development. I request you all to continue to stay united and to live together as children of a mother without differences. You must also encourage the US companies to invest in your home state back in India,” said the Chief Minister while addressing a ‘Meet and Greet’ at the Indian Consulate General in San Francisco.

He added that he was happy and proud to meet the Tamil diaspora in the US, adding that the growth of Tamil people in the US is a matter of pride for India.

“Some of you might have come here by choice while circumstances might have forced some of you. However, you have reached this position only due to your work, intelligence, talent, confidence and persistence,” the Chief Minister said, who is on a 17-day trip to the US to attract investments for Tamil Nadu.

He said that quality education, excellence in education, skills, self-confidence and persistence have been the five traits that have helped them (Tamil diaspora) to achieve heights in life. The Chief Minister also called upon the diaspora to encourage others and help them in their development.

The Chief Minister has also met several corporates during his visit to San Francisco. He also visited the headquarters of Google, Apple and Microsoft and signed many MoUs with the tech giants.

Since assuming office in May 2021, MK Stalin has visited the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Japan, Spain and US to attract investment for Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu has already emerged as the locus of iPhone manufacturing in India with three key suppliers – Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics – expanding their operations. Additionally, Bharat FIH, an arm of Foxconn, will soon begin to assemble Pixel phones and drones for Google.