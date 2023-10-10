ED seizes ‘benami’ properties linked to DMK MP A Raja

The seizure is part of an ongoing money laundering investigation against A Raja, who served as Union Minister of Environment and Forest in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government between 2004 and 2007. During his tenure, he allegedly received a kickback from a real estate company that operated in Gurugram of Haryana after he granted environmental clearances to them. With the bribe money of Rs 55 crore, he reportedly purchased properties that have now been seized by ED.



The assets measuring about 45 acres of land in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu were attached by ED in December last year. Subsequently, the Adjudicating Authority of PMLA approved this order on June 1 this year. While attaching the properties to the case last year, ED noted that Raja incorporated the company, Kovai Shelters, in 2007 in the name of his family members and his close family friends, "with the sole objective of using it as a vehicle to park the proceeds of crime." According to the TOI report , the company in question was never engaged in any business operation since it was established, and the money received from the real estate company deal was used for buying in Coimbatore district.