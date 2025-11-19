ED raids over 10 locations in Chennai amid probe into illegal money transactions

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday launched an extensive round of searches across Chennai, targeting more than 10 locations as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged illegal money transactions.

The coordinated operation, which began early in the morning, created a stir across the city as ED teams fanned out simultaneously into several residential and commercial neighbourhoods.

According to sources, ED officials arrived in a convoy and began simultaneous raids in Saidapet, Kotturpuram, KK Nagar, MGR Nagar, Sowcarpet, Kilpauk, Kodambakkam, and parts of Ambattur.

The sudden movement of enforcement teams through these areas led to heavy public curiosity, with residents witnessing officers entering multiple premises to conduct verification and seizures.

One of the most prominent searches for the day took place at the Chaitanya apartment complex in Kilpauk, where officials inspected the residence of iron merchant Nirmal Kumar.

Another major operation was carried out at the Saidapet home of Kalaichelvan in Srinagar Colony, while ED teams also raided the apartment of Prakash located in Thiruvenkada Nagar, Ambattur.

Documents, digital storage devices, and financial records were reportedly examined at these locations as part of the probe.

Preliminary information suggests that the latest round of searches was initiated following complaints about large-scale illegal financial transactions and suspected hawala routes operating within the city.

Officials maintained that details on seizures, arrests or further action would be disclosed only after the conclusion of the day-long inspection process.

Wednesday’s operation adds to a string of high-profile ED raids conducted in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu over the past year.

The agency had earlier searched the premises of several political leaders and their associates, including figures from both the ruling and Opposition camps, in connection with money laundering and Disproportionate Assets cases.

Business groups involved in real estate, construction, gold and diamond trading, textiles, and sand mining also faced ED scrutiny in recent months, with some operations yielding significant amounts of unaccounted cash and crucial documents.

In Chennai, notable previous raids included searches at the premises of aides of a former minister in Teynampet, inspections at a major textile group in Parrys, and action against multiple real estate firms in South Chennai.

Similar operations were also carried out in Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Tiruppur, and Karur as part of the agency’s widening crackdown on financial irregularities across the state.

With the latest searches spread across more than 10 locations, the ED’s intensified action has once again triggered discussions in political and business circles.

Officials indicated that more details on the ongoing investigation would emerge after the scrutiny of seized materials is completed.